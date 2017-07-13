Shia LaBeouf 'ashamed' of his destructive behaviour as he battles addiction

Sorry… LaBeouf says he’s sorry to the authorities after drunken arrest – Credit: AP

Shia LaBeouf has said that he is ashamed of his behaviour, following his arrest in Georgia over the weekend for drunken and disorderly behaviour.

The actor was filmed with bodycams being verbally abusive towards officers, and later making racially charged remarks while in police custody.

The 31-year-old ‘Transformers’ star has called the incident ‘a new low’, and has spoken of his struggles with addiction in an apology published on his Twitter feed.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and make no excuses for it. I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint,” he said.





“The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst.

“It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”





LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah in the early hours of July 8, after ‘using profanities and vulgar language’ when he was denied by a cigarette by an officer in the street.

Later footage showed LaBeouf bragging about the ‘millionaire lawyers’ who would protect him, ranted about race being the reason for his arrest, made a gun threat and repeatedly called an officer a ‘dumb f**k’ and a ‘stupid b***h’.

LaBeouf has made several trips to rehab over the years, the most recent being last September, when he ‘voluntarily received treatment’ for his alcoholism.

He’s currently in Georgia filming the movie ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ with Dakota Fanning.

Read More:

Marvel’s Black Panther: new photos/plot details

Charlize Theron teases Mad Max prequel

Controversy over Tarantino’s Manson movie plans