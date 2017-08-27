The superhero ‘Shazam!’ will be played by two actors.

And that means no de-ageing antics.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen the likes of Robert Downey Jr and Michael Douglas appearing on the big screen as their younger selves. Digital de-ageing has become one of the big Hollywood special effects, with Iron Man’s younger self appearing in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ thanks to the technology.

But it looks as though DC’s ‘Sahazam!’ won’t be going down that road.

– Zack Snyder ‘Stepping Back’ From DC

– Justice League Gets Epic Comic Con Trailer

– Warner Bros. Adds Two New DC Movies

Beginning with the de-ageing of Jeff Bridges in ‘Tron: Legacy’, it’s become Hollywood’s latest impressive visual effect… but while ‘Shazam!’ will feature a young boy with the power to turn into a fully-grown superhero, it looks as though two actors will portray the iconic comic book hero and his younger alter-ego.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t want to do that,” director David F. Sandberg told Collider. “That seems like way too much of a hassle. So, I think it’s just kind of best to have a kid and an adult.”

Whiz Comics #22 features Billy Batson and his super-powered alter-ego. More

I can’t help thinking that was pretty obvious.

After all, it’s one thing knocking a few years off a fully-grown adult actor, but creating a child-like CGI creation from the looks of an adult (or vice versa) sounds like it’s a lot more complex than that.

“Yeah and they’ve done quite well, I mean Kurt Russell was in the latest Guardians [of the Galaxy] was really well-made I thought, but I think there’s a limit to it as well,” he said. “You probably can’t do someone to be a kid. Why create that hassle for yourself?”

Instead, it looks as though Billy Batson and his superhero alter-ego Shazam will be played by two different actors. And that’s probably the best option all round.

But as for who will play them… we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Shazam!’ will be directed by David F. Sandberg, based on a script by Henry Gayden.

‘Shazam!’ heads to cinemas on 5 April 2019.

– Danny Elfman Composing Justice League Score

– Wonder Woman 2 Already In The Works

– A Closer Look At Batman’s Justice League Suit