Shazam! eyes John Cena for title role

Who could possibly play DC’s Shazam!?

It sounds as though they may be after John Cena for the role.

According to That Hashtag Show, new rumours have surfaced connecting WWE superstar John Cena to the role of Shazam! – DC’s classic superhero getting his own solo movie.

“According to our sources, actor Joshua Sasse (Galavant) and wrestling superstar John Cena (Bumblebee spin-off film) are tentatively the front runners for the role of Shazam,” they said. “While there apparently was a third dark horse contender that has seemingly fallen out of favour, however that name couldn’t be confirmed.”

Of course, to wrestling fans, John Cena needs no introduction.

Making the jump from WWE to acting recently, he’s starred in the likes of ‘Trainwreck’, ‘Fred: The Movie’ and is lending his voice to the 2017 animated movie, ‘Ferdinand’.

And if anyone’s got the physique for a classic superhero like Shazam, it’s John Cena.

John Cena isn’t the first WWE star to take to the movies – Credit: WWE More

As for Joshua Sasse, he’s a British actor who’s mostly famous for TV roles, including ‘Rogue’, ‘The Neighbors’, ‘Galavant’ and ‘No Tomorrow’.

But will either of them land the role?

Unfortunately, it looks as though this is very much just a rumour for the time being, but there could still be some truth to it. After all, John Cena wouldn’t be the first WWE star to make the transition to acting, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson more than proving himself on the big screen.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Shazam!’ will be directed by David F. Sandberg, based on a script by Henry Gayden.

‘Shazam!’ heads to cinemas on 5 April 2019.

