Shawshank Redemption merchandise made from famous oak tree goes on sale

Fans of ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ may be interested to know they can now get their hands on a little piece of the celebrated movie.

The oak tree, seen towards the end of director Frank Darabont’s beloved 1994 Stephen King adaptation, was blown down in heavy winds last July, much to the despair of the many adoring fans.

However, TMZ report that wood from the fallen tree has been re-purposed for all new ‘Shawshank Redemption’ memorabilia, set to go on sale this weekend at the Shawshank Hustle, a 7 kilometre run incorporating several locations on which the film was shot in Mansfield, Ohio.

The items are not going cheap, however. Key chains and magnets made from the ‘Shawshank Redemption’ oak will be going for $40, mini rock hammers are going for $85, bottle openers are $130, and ‘shadow boxes with an inscription of Andy’s note to red’ are a whopping $500.

Memorabilia made from 'The Shawshank Redemption's fallen oak tree (credit: TMZ)

If those prices don’t seem too unreasonable to literally own a piece of ‘Shawshank Redemption’ history, fans may like to know that any items left unsold at the end of the day on Saturday will later go on sale at the Shawshank Oak Tree website.

Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ was only a minor commercial success on release, and failed to pick up any of its seven Oscar nominations (coming in the same year as ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’).

However, its reputation has grown with time, and it is now generally held up as one of the greatest film of the 1990s, and an all-time classic.

