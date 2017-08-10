Sharon Stone shares 'Basic Instinct' audition tape on Twitter

Sharon Stone took a trip down memory lane Wednesday and tweeted a dazzling clip of her audition for Basic Instinct, the 1992 thriller that made her a star (watch it above).

Running lines in the video with director Paul Verhoeven (standing in for leading man Michael Douglas), Stone taunts, teases, flirts, and fascinates as the enigmatic writer and murder suspect Catherine Tramell.

Despite the film’s controversial mix of sex and violence — or perhaps because of it — Basic Instinct would go on to captivate audiences and become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Looking back on her role a few years ago, Stone recalled that she got the part shortly after experiencing a breakthrough in acting class.

“It was not an easy part to get,” she said. “They offered it to 12 or 13 other women who turned it down. So it wasn’t like I got there and everyone was like, ‘Yay, she’s here!’ It was like, ‘Mm.’ But I knew walking on that set that I was enough.”

Watch Stone’s audition above.

Paul Verhoeven talks THAT Sharon Stone 'Basic Instinct' scene and more:

