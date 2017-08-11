Sharon Stone posts amazing video of her audition for Basic Instinct
Sharon Stone became both famous and a bit infamous for her performance in ‘Basic Instinct’ (thanks to one scene in particular) back in 1992.
Though she’d appeared in a host of movies before it, her turn as the femme fatale Catherine Tramell opposite Michael Douglas’s flawed detective made her a screen icon.
Showing how she landed the role, she’s now posted her original audition tape on Twitter.
#BasicInstinct audition tape for #WaybackWednesday pic.twitter.com/TaApP2HmJS
— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 9, 2017
In it, she’s running lines with Paul Verhoeven, whom she’d previously worked with on ‘Total Recall’ two years earlier.
And it’s a pretty smouldering, effortless performance too.
The movie was a massive hit on its release, making $353 million (more like $615 million today) from its just under $50 million budget, the fourth high-grossing movie of the year, though reviews were mixed.
Speaking in an interview with Oprah in 2014, she explained how she got the role: “It was not an easy part to get.
“They offered it to 12 or 13 other women who turned it down. So it wasn’t like I got there and everyone was like, ‘Yay, she’s here!’ It was like, ‘Mm.’ But I knew walking on that set that I was enough.”
