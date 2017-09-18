Emmys 2017: Shailene Woodley disses TV at TV awards show

Like heading to the Oscars and telling people that films aren’t really your bag, Shailene Woodley has explained that she’s not interested in TV… while at the annual TV awards beano The Emmys.

The ‘Divergent’ star was in attendance having been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress gong for her role in ‘Big Little Lies’.

But she dropped the rather tone-deaf remark while being stopped on the red carpet by E! News.

“All my friends watch TV,” she explained, when asked what other shows she is into. “I just ask them when they have time to. When do people have time to?

Shailene Woodley telling the E! News guy she doesn't watch E! because she reads just replenished me pic.twitter.com/rhfRPgSAgQ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 17, 2017





“I’m a reader. So I always read a book instead of turning on my TV.”

That TV being that one that she hasn’t got.

“I actually haven’t had a TV since I moved out of my parents’ house at 18,” she added.

Many took to Twitter following the remarks, perhaps rightly wondering why she turned up to TV’s answer to the Oscars while having no interest whatsoever in the medium.

Shailene do you know what the Emmys are https://t.co/mPxZ1EvQ5s — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) September 17, 2017





shailene woodley asking who has time to watch TV is that annoying girl who reminds the teacher to collect the homework at the end of class — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) September 17, 2017









2017, in a nutshell, is Shaliene Woodley disparaging TV, "who has the time?" while attending the Emmys. — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) September 17, 2017





So @shailenewoodley just totally dissed tv while being interviewed on tv for a television role…. smooth move #WheresYourPublicist — Graysi Gartman (@ggartman) September 17, 2017





