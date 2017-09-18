    Emmys 2017: Shailene Woodley disses TV at TV awards show

    Like heading to the Oscars and telling people that films aren’t really your bag, Shailene Woodley has explained that she’s not interested in TV… while at the annual TV awards beano The Emmys.

    The ‘Divergent’ star was in attendance having been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress gong for her role in ‘Big Little Lies’.

    But she dropped the rather tone-deaf remark while being stopped on the red carpet by E! News.

    “All my friends watch TV,” she explained, when asked what other shows she is into. “I just ask them when they have time to. When do people have time to?


    “I’m a reader. So I always read a book instead of turning on my TV.”

    That TV being that one that she hasn’t got.

    “I actually haven’t had a TV since I moved out of my parents’ house at 18,” she added.

    Many took to Twitter following the remarks, perhaps rightly wondering why she turned up to TV’s answer to the Oscars while having no interest whatsoever in the medium.






