'Shaft' Reboot: Tim Story to Direct

By Mia Galuppo, The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Story is a bad mother…

The Ride Along director will helm New Line’s Shaft reboot, which is being written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Goldbergs executive producer Alex Barnow.

Related: Isaac Hayes’ Kids Pose With His ’Shaft’ Oscar: “It Was Life-Changing For Him”

The 1971 original, directed by Gordon Parks, followed a private detective in Harlem, searching for a missing girl, and became a seminal example of Blaxploitation cinema. John Singleton directed a remake in 2000, which starred Samuel L. Jackson as the nephew of the character.

The plot of the latest iteration is being kept under wraps.

Barris will produce the new Shaft, along with John Davis and Ira Napoliello.

Related: How ‘The Founder’ Re-Created the First McDonald’s

Story, whose varied feature credits include Fantastic Four, Think Like a Man, and the Ride Along franchise, has a packed production schedule. He is set to helm Jamie Foxx‘s Showtime series White Famous, as well as a feature based on the popular children’s book, Corduroy, and the third Ride Along movie.

Tim Story talks ‘Ride Along 2’: