The sexual politics of Blade Runner 2049: progressive or problematic?

Caution: this post contains substantial spoilers for ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ and is recommended for readers who have already seen the film.

The long-awaited ‘Blade Runner 2049’ has opened in cinemas to a near-universal chorus of approval from critics and audiences. However, one particular element of Denis Villeneueve’s belated science fiction sequel has raised concern in some quarters: the film’s female characters.

While the two lead roles in the film are taken by men – Ryan Gosling, and returning ‘Blade Runner’ star Harrison Ford – the supporting cast is largely female: Ana de Armas as Joi, Sylvia Hoeks as Luv, Mackenzie Davis as Mariette, and Robin Wright as Lt. Joshi. While this would seem to be a laudable instance of prominent female representation in a major movie, questions have been raised as to whether the characters necessarily represent a positive step forward.

An otherwise largely positive review from Gavia Baker-Whitelaw of The Daily Dot accuses ‘Blade Runner 2049’ of “thoughtless sexism,” noting the abundance of sexualised imagery – “raunchy holograms and sex workers (all female, of course) act as set-dressing” – and taking issue with the roles assigned to the cast’s key women.

Similarly, Helen O’Hara of The Pool expresses disappointment that most of ‘Blade Runner 2049’s women are “beings created to satisfy the whims of others, just more slave girls to male desire. Never mind the future: aren’t we beyond this now?”

'Blade Runner 2049's complex sexual politics

Fears that this might be the case were raised before ‘Blade Runner 2049’ had even been released (notably in a Youtube video from feminist critic Anita Sarkeesian), owing at least in part to the way women were presented in the original ‘Blade Runner.’ Ridley Scott’s 1982 film featured three key female characters, all Replicants, whose primary function is to service men. Daryl Hannah’s Pris and Joanna Cassidy’s Zhora were ‘pleasure models,’ i.e. created specifically as sex slaves, whilst Sean Young’s Rachel was made to assist the Replicants’ creator Tyrell – although, in ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ it is suggested she had always been intended for another, specifically sexual function.

At a glance, ‘Blade Runner 2049’ seems to take a similar approach. Of the four aforementioned female characters, two are Replicants: Mariette is another prostitute, whilst Luv is ostensibly Rachel 2.0, the assistant of Jared Leto’s Wallace. Meanwhile, Joi, while not a Replicant as such, is another synthetic human, a holographic simulation of an idealised girlfriend sold to lonely men, including Gosling’s K.

Robin Wright as Lt Joshi in 'Blade Runner 2049'

However, we must take Lt. Joshi into account. As well as being human, she’s also a high-ranking police official who gives K his orders; as such, she’s the direct equivalent of the original ‘Blade Runner’s Captain Bryant, played to sleazy effect by M Emmet Walsh in the 1982 film. While not shown to be as openly bigoted as Bryant was, Joshi is clearly a strong, complex, by no means entirely sympathetic female authority figure. To complain that ‘Blade Runner 2049’ belittles its women would surely be to overlook this.

Luv, meanwhile, is a great deal more than she initially appears. Though first presented as little more than Wallace’s servant, it’s quickly revealed she is very much the power behind the throne, running the business; the dirtier, bloodier side of it in particular. Indeed, with Wallace’s screen time surprisingly limited, Luv proves to be the film’s principal antagonist, and she generally seems to be acting entirely on her own authority, making her own decisions, rather than simply following her master’s orders.

