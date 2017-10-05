Sex And The City's Willie Garson wades in over third movie row, re-blames Kim Cattrall

Who to believe in the ‘Sex And The City 3’ row just got a little bit trickier.

Kim Cattrall’s recent, lengthy explanation of why the third SATC movie isn’t happening, as told to Piers Morgan, seemed to be on the level, but now someone else has waded in.

Willie Garson, the actor who played Stanford Blatch both in the TV series and the movies – the best friend to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw – has aced the ball back into Cattrall’s court.

Cattrall has claimed that she was asked many times to sign up, politely declining each time, until she ended up falling out with producers and co-stars, causing the relationship between them to turn ‘toxic’, in her words.

“She could have been nicer,” said Cattrall of Parker. “This isn’t about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I’m 61. It’s now.”

But Garson appears to be questioning her account of the situation.

“Dear fans, because I’m “toxic”, I’m going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway,” he tweeted.

The furore initially came from a report in the Daily Mail which claimed that Cattrall’s ‘diva’ demands caused Warner Bros to axe the movie just days before production was set to begin.

It claimed that she was holding out in order to leverage Warner Bros into funding some of her other movie projects, a claim she denied.

Whatever the case, the movie is now on the scrap heap, it would appear.

Sarah Jessica Parker said last week: “It’s over. We’re not doing it. I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell that story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting a third movie.”

The audience may have been – the critics not so much.

Mark Kermode memorably proclaimed that humanity has never produced anything ‘more poisonous, more repugnant, more repulsive, more retrograde, more depressing than Sex and the City 2’.

