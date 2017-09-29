Sex And The City 3 plans axed over Kim Cattrall's 'outrageous' demands

Plans for a third ‘Sex And The City’ movie have been axed, reportedly thanks to the ‘outrageous’ demands of actress Kim Cattrall.

According to the Daily Mail, production of the film was ‘days away’ at Warner Bros.

But it’s claimed that the 61-year-old actress, who played the voracious publicist Samantha Jones, was refusing to sign up unless the studio agreed to produce other movies she has in development.

When the studio refused, it then cancelled the project, rather than go ahead with three out of the four original characters from the TV show and movie series.

A source told the paper: “The only reason this movie isn’t being made is because of Kim Cattrall. Everyone was looking forward to making this movie but Kim made it all about her, always playing the victim.

“Kim had the audacity to tell Warner Bros that she would only do this if they made other movies she had in development. Ridiculous. Who does she think she is – George Clooney?”

Another added: “The script is fantastic. The fans would’ve loved the movie but Warner Bros couldn’t give in to her ridiculous demands.

“Kim held everyone’s life up. Her behaviour is beyond disappointing.”

It’s said that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis had all signed up to reprise their roles, and are now ‘heartbroken’.

Parker appeared to confirm that the project had been canned, telling Extra last night: “It’s over… we’re not doing it.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

The audience and series fans may have been, but critics are perhaps breathing a sigh of relief.

‘Sex And The City 2’ was pilloried, with scenes set in Abu Dhabi being called ‘borderline racist’ and ‘blatantly anti-muslim’.

Andrew O’Hagan in the Evening Standard wrote: “This could be the most stupid, the most racist, the most polluting and women-hating film of the year.”

Mark Kermode famously laid into it too, saying that civilisation had not produced anything ‘more poisonous, more repugnant, more repulsive, more retrograde, more depressing than Sex and the City 2’.

However, it was a reasonable commercial success, making $294 million on its release in 2010.

