Seth Rogen slams Sony for plans to release 'clean versions' of its movies

It sounds like Sony’s plans to release ‘clean versions’ of its movies hasn’t gone down too well with its associated Hollywood talent.

Seth Rogen, for example, who’s made a raft of movies with the studio, seems particularly peeved by the move.

Tweeting just hours after the announcement, he tweeted emphatically: “Holy sh*t please don’t do this to our movies. Thanks.”

Rogen has released films like the controversial ‘The Interview’ for Sony, which ushered in the infamous hack on the studio, and most recently the adult animation ‘Sausage Party’.

Sony revealed yesterday that 24 films will be made available in re-edited ‘broadcast TV or airline’ versions to start with when the original versions are purchased online.

Among them are films like ‘Big Daddy’, ’50 First Dates’, ‘Step Brothers’, ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’, ‘Captain Phillips’, ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ and all the ‘Spider-Man’ movies.

“The Clean Version allows viewing for a wider audience, giving people the chance to watch their favorite films together,” Sony said in a statement.

“Films of all ratings can be adapted as Clean Versions; however, the extent of such adaptation can vary.”

