Seth Rogen shares Superbad trivia to mark film’s 10th anniversary

Seth Rogen shared facts about comedy film Superbad on its 10th anniversary, including the real-life inspiration for one of the film’s most grotesque scenes.

Rogen co-wrote and appeared in the 2007 American teen comedy, which starred Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as down-on-their-luck high-school students who want to party and lose their virginities before going to university.

The seminal film also starred Emma Stone, Bill Hader, Martha MacIsaac and Joe Lo Truglio, and received rave reviews from both critics and fans upon its release.

One of the most memorable scenes in the film is Mintz-Plasse’s character Fogell getting a fake ID with the unusual name McLovin, which made him about 10 years older than he was supposed to be.

Rogen first marked the anniversary by tweeting: “Superbad turns 10 today, which makes Mclovin 35 I think.”

Another popular moment involved Hill’s character Seth being covered in menstrual blood after dancing with a girl at a house party and Rogen has revealed this was his favourite scene in the film.

Prompting his Twitter followers to ask him questions about the film, he was asked by one what his favourite scene was.

Rogen said: “Period blood.”

In a later tweet, Rogen said: “The period blood on the leg scene in Superbad actually happened to my friend at a high school dance and we discovered it after the dance.”

The actor, writer and producer also revealed he is “still shocked” that the movie was made, because he spent years writing it.

One fan asked: “How did it feel to finally get the movie made? I know you were writing it with your boys in school. What was the process?”

Rogen replied: “It was amazing and we are still shocked.”

Another asked if it was true that Rogen wrote the film when he was aged 16, to which he simply replied: “Yeah.”

Rogen’s other pieces of trivia included the fact that the cast of reality TV series Jersey Shore were inspired to use the phrase “DTF or Down To F***” by the film, and that most of the character names in Superbad were people Rogen “went to high school with”.

He added that “lots of the stuff in the movie really happened to us”.

Rogen co-wrote the movie with Evan Goldberg and the actor said that Goldberg’s brother was responsible for “all the dick drawings in Superbad”.

After answering fan questions and sharing extra details, Rogen wrote: “Anyway, if you dig Superbad, thanks for digging it. I wrote it with my best friend in high school and we still write together.

“It’s lovely.”