Seth Rogen shares secrets from the making of 'Superbad' for 10th anniversary

Seth Rogen took to Twitter on Thursday to release secrets about his film Superbad in honor of the movie’s 10-year anniversary. Rogen wrote the film with his high school friend Evan Goldberg about many of their adventures while they were young.

Rogen reported that much of the film’s plot and many of its characters were inspired by real life. In his Twitter feed, Rogen also recounted that David Krumholtz came up with the film’s title while they were smoking weed.

One of the most surprising secrets Rogen revealed was that Kenny Powers himself, Danny McBride, was an extra in the first party scene.

