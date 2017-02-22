Seth Meyers Introduces His Award-Worthy Film, 'Oscar Bait'

By Jennifer Konerman, The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Meyers has put all his Oscar eggs in one basket.

For Sunday’s big awards show, he is fully backing Oscar Bait, a new movie he presented during Tuesday’s Late Night episode. “A story of redemption” that just so happens to be “shamelessly timed for award season,” the faux film is starring Meyers

Following up on his faux trailer for Boston Accent, the late-night host’s Oscar Bait trailer has everything: tears, racial tension, a child actor with three names, a courtroom scene, a man staring at trains and “that weird Spike Lee thing where the character’s gliding toward the character and it’s like, is he walking? Is he floating?”

The trailer for Oscar Bait even includes a “critic’s quote” from The Hollywood Reporter: “If you like films where a character is forced to overcome a rare disease, then this my friends, is your film.”

Watch the full trailer for Oscar Bait below: