Selma Blair joins cast of Heathers TV reboot

1988 black comedy ‘Heathers’ is the latest time-honoured cult classic to get a revamp, this time for the small screen – and Selma Blair has joined the cast.

The ‘Hellboy’ actress broke the news to her Instagram followers on Friday:

Variety have since reported that 45-year old Blair will portray “Jade, the stepmother of Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell)… a gold-digging stripper and menthol smoker waiting for her 82-year-old husband to bite the dust.”

Readers familiar with the original ‘Heathers’ will note that no such character exists in director Michael Lehman’s film. The satirical teen movie cast Winona Ryder and Christian Slater as lovebirds Veronica and JD, who conspire to take down – by homicidal means – the Heathers, a trio of so-named popular girls who dominate their school.

By contrast, the Paramount Network’s small screen reboot looks to be a very loose adaptation. As The Wrap reported last year, the Heathers will instead be the high school outcasts, among them a black lesbian (Jasmine Matthews), an overweight white girl (Melanie Field), and a ‘genderqueer’ biological male (Brendan Scannell).

James Scully and Grace Victoria Cox will portray JD and Veronica, and only one cast member from the 1988 film is confirmed to appear: Shannen Doherty, who originally played Heather Duke but will now play an as-yet unspecified new role.

Paramount Network have reportedly ordered 10 one-hour episodes of ‘Heathers,’ which is expected to air at some point in early 2018.

