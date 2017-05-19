Before You See 'Alien: Covenant' Here's a Quick Recap of 'Prometheus'

Alien: Covenant is now in theaters. Here’s quick reminder of what happened in Prometheus

all the way back in 2012.

Two scientists, Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and Holloway (Logan Marshall-Green), on an expedition to Scotland in the not-too-distant future, find evidence of an advanced alien species that they to calling “Engineers.” They theorize that aliens might’ve created humanity.

Shaw and Holloway are subsequently hired by Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce aged with a lot of makeup) to explore a planet they believe to be the home of the Engineers. They’re joined by a team that includes the ship’s captain, Janek (Idris Elba), a geologist named Fifield (Sean Harris), a biologist named Millburn (Rafe Spall), a Weyland Corp. executive, Meredith Vickers (Charlize Theron), and an android named David (Michael Fassbender).

Michael Fassbender as everyone’s favorite space android, David. (Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp) More

After arriving on the planet, they discover an ancient structure. In it they find evidence of the Engineers, and that they seem to all be dead. When a storm hits, they pack up and head back to their ship, but Fifield and Millburn get lost on their way back.

On the ship, Shaw learns that the Engineers did create humans and celebrates with some hanky panky with Holloway. That’s basically the last “happy” moment. Millburn and Fifield get attacked by a serpentine alien creature, Holloway becomes sick (after being given an alien DNA cocktail by David), and is torched by Vickers.

The gang checks out the mysterious structure belonging to the Engineers. (Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp) More

Meanwhile, Janek figures out that the structure is actually a ship and that the weird aliens seem to be weapons. Shaw learns she’s been impregnated by an alien creature. After a makeshift abortion, she learns Peter Weyland also made the trip.

Weyland, David, and Shaw wake up an Engineer, who promptly destroys David and kills Weyland. Shaw gets Janek to destroy the Engineer’s ship. In the fallout, the ship crushes Vickers, but doesn’t kill the Engineer. To escape the imposing figure, Shaw sets her rapidly growing alien baby on it.

She leaves the planet with a dissembled, yet still operating, David to find the home of the Engineers. The movie ends with the Engineer who attacked Shaw and company giving birth to a creature that resembles the Xenomorphs we’ve come to know and love.

Check out the cast of Alien: Covenant revealing the ‘unreal’ experiences they had making the movie:

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.