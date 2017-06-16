Secret Cinema might be welcoming us to Jurassic Park

From Digital Spy

Secret Cinema could be going prehistoric for its next event.

The event specialists have teased that they could be welcoming us to Jurassic Park by putting a GIF of the iconic water ripple scene on Twitter, along with the quote "life finds a way".

Life finds a way pic.twitter.com/hWfmLvc3sw - secretcinema (@secretcinema) June 15, 2017

It wouldn't be the first time that Secret Cinema has tackled a huge blockbuster for their events, following their takes on The Empire Strikes Back and Back to the Future, but we're certainly intrigued how they could pull it off.

Maybe they could strike a deal with the Natural History Museum to borrow a few of their animatronic dinosaurs for the event.

Or we might all just be left in a toilet for the entire event.

Secret Cinema has just recently finished its production of Moulin Rouge! which ran for almost 100 performances and saw more than 70,000 people transported to the streets of Paris in 1899.

We described it as a "glorious, exciting experience" in our review of the lavish interactive theatre event. "As soon as you enter Montmartre's saucy cabaret abode, the recreation of 1900s Paris is rather surreal," we said.

"Like any Secret Cinema show, it always feels weird to be on the train one minute and suddenly transported back in time the next. It doesn't take long to get sucked into the atmosphere and pretend to be the character you've been assigned in advance."

So the prospect of Secret Cinema tackling Jurassic Park is a VERY exciting one, and we hope they're not just being massive teases.

