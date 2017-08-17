Seann William Scott turns to a rival for help in 'Goon: Last of the Enforcers' clip (exclusive)

Despite the fact that they regularly beat the living snot out of each other, there is a mutual respect among the fighters enforcers of the hockey world. That aspect of the sport was lovingly portrayed in the criminally underseen 2012 comedy Goon, starring Seann William Scott as a minor league player who excels at the, uh, more physical elements of the sport.

Scott doubles down on his pugilistic puck skills in the new sequel Goon: Last of the Enforcers, which you can get a look at in the exclusive clip above.

The scene takes place shortly after Doug “The Thug” Glatt (Scott) has retired as resident bone-crusher (and occasional scorer) for the Halifax Highlanders to start a new career as an insurance salesman.

But since it wouldn’t be a sports movie without some type of comeback, Doug decides to strap on the skates again — and visits his old rival, Ross “The Boss” Rhea” (Liev Schreiber), for help.

Directed by Jay Baruchel, who once again co-wrote the script (this time with Jesse Chabot) and co-stars as Doug’s bro-from-another-mo, Pat, Goon: Last of the Enforcers also features Alison Pill, Wyatt Russell, Elisha Cuthbert, Marc-André Grondin, Kim Coates, Eugene Levy, and T.J. Miller.

The film opens in select theaters and on video on demand Sept. 1. Watch the trailer:

