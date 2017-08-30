Sean Connery makes rare public appearance at the US Open

Sean Connery at the 2017 US Open in New York(EFE/Justin Lane)

We don’t see original James Bond actor Sean Connery out and about too often these days – so it’s nice to see him make one of his rare public appearance with a big smile on his face.

The 87-year old national treasure was in the audience at the US Open tennis tournament – and his presence did not go unnoticed, as the James Bond theme was played in the stadium in his honour.

This made me happy… #SirSeanConnery was at the US Open and they played the @007 theme in his honour. pic.twitter.com/glJ6AHPVuZ — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) August 30, 2017

Connery has largely shied away from the public eye since retiring as an actor following 2003’s ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.’ However, he’s known for being a big fan of tennis, and is often spotted in the crowd at major events.

Connery with Claudine Auger in 1965’s ‘Thunderball’ (credit: MGM) More

After debuting the role in 1962’s ‘Dr No,’ Connery appeared as Bond in a further five films for Eon Productions, and once more in 1983’s unofficial Bond movie ‘Never Say Never Again.’ His numerous other credits include ‘Highlander,’ ‘The Hunt for Red October,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,’ and ‘The Untouchables,’ for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Connery is also the oldest surviving Bond actor, following the recent passing of his successor in the role, Roger Moore – who, despite playing the role after Connery, was three years his senior.

Following Moore’s death in May, Connery said in a public statement, “I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing. We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.”

