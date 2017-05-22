Sean Bean on being killed off, resurrecting Ned Stark in Game of Thrones and new BBC drama Broken

Sean Bean has died on screen an eye-watering 25 times. He has been flung from a satellite dish in Goldeneye, bombarded with arrows in The Lord of the Rings and beheaded in Game of Thrones.

He has perished so many times that his appearance in a drama is invariably a walking spoiler alert. His screen deaths have led to the creation of a website – dontkillseanbean.com – while a compilation of his most memorable demises has clocked up over two million viewers on YouTube.

So the actor says he was delighted to be offered his latest role as Father Michael Kerrigan, a compassionate priest who most definitely isn’t under threat of a cruel and unusual death. Rather, he cares for a fractured, impoverished community in Broken, BBC1’s potent new six-part drama.

The actor, who plays a compassionate priest in 'Broken', says it is refreshing he doesn't die on screen in his latest role (BBC) More

Chatting to The Independent in the Queen Vic meeting room at BBC New Broadcasting House – could the venue be any more W1A? – the 58-year-old actor is far gentler than the fierce warrior roles with which has been most strongly identified.

Sporting a patterned green scarf over a purple shirt, he is wearing his hair and stubble long. Sweet and softly spoken, Bean is very far from mean.‎

The actor, who apparently receives lots of fan mail intended for Rowan Atkinson’s creation, Mr Bean, begins by laughing about how Broken is a welcome change from his usual habit of coming to a sticky end on screen: “Father Michael is always dealing with someone else’s problems.

“In a lot of films, I’m always causing the problems and getting killed. This is the other way round. It’s not disappointing – it’s quite refreshing!”

In addition, Bean possesses a perhaps unexpected sense of lightness. For instance, ‎he says that he has won over the audience that he feared might be his harshest critics: the priesthood.

Ned Stark, Bean's character in 'Game of Thrones', ends up being beheaded More

He jokes: “The priests I have spoken to have been very keen on Broken. I was on the cover of a recent issue of Jesuits’ Week. So they must be quite pleased with what I’ve done!"”

They are not the only people who will be impressed by Bean’s performance. He is tremendously moving as Father Michael, a character still haunted by his deeply troubled past.

Previously so often used to portray war-weary fighters, Bean’s craggy features here are invested with a rare humanity and vulnerability. In an echo of what US President Bill Clinton used to say, the actor’s face seems to proclaim: “I can feel your pain.”

