Scientology Filmmaker Alex Gibney Prepping Roger Ailes Doc

Roger Ailes (AFP Photo/Stephen Lovekin)

More of Roger Ailes is heading to the big screen.

Alex Gibney quietly has been prepping a documentary about the former Fox News chairman, who exited in the summer amid sexual assault claims from women including anchors Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly. Gibney (UTA) confirms the film's existence but declines to elaborate. "As a matter of course, I don't talk about what I'm working on," he tells THR.

The move comes just two months after Annapurna Pictures nabbed an untitled pitch from The Big Short's Charles Randolph about the women who brought down the man once considered the most powerful in media, as well as Ailes' wife, Elizabeth Tilson.

At THR's Women in Entertainment event in December, Kelly praised the Fox News women "who, with their stilettos and nerves of steel, formed an underground army and, at great risk to their livelihoods, brought down a very powerful serial sexual harasser." Whether Gibney's film focuses on that aspect of Ailes or his political influence, the doc is likely to spark controversy. But the filmmaker is no stranger to hot-button topics, having exposed U.S. torture in Afghanistan in 2007's Oscar-winning Taxi to the Dark Side and confronted the Church of Scientology with 2015's Going Clear - another project he prepped stealthily.

Though Gibney works frequently with HBO, he does not do so exclusively. The Ailes doc is being developed independently and currently is not set up. Gibney's most recent documentary, Zero Days, which was on the Oscar short list this year, was produced with Showtime Documentary Films.

Also in the works is a miniseries based on reporting by journalist Gabriel Sherman, whose Ailes biography The Loudest Voice in the Room will serve as source material. That project, from Blumhouse Television, also promises to delve into the newsman's alleged misconduct.

