Science Channel Experiments With 'Outrageous Acts of Danger' in New Series

Science Channel has greenlighted a new series in which an adventurer "puts his faith in science to the ultimate test through a series of epic and potentially deadly experiments."

Outrageous Acts of Danger follows Todd Sampson, who once completed an unguided ascent to the top of Mount Everest, as he puts himself in death-defying situations that the laws of physics dictate he should be able to escape safely. Sampson also talks to leading physicists and experts to confirm that each experiment should go off without a hitch, barring any human error, and that he should trust the science behind each act.

Six half-hour episodes have been ordered for a June 21 premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

"This mind-blowing series reveals that the laws of physics are true even in the most dangerous of circumstances," said Marc Etkind, general manager at Science Channel. "Let me add that these jaw-dropping experiments should not be tried at home!"

During the season, Sampson is shot at point-blank range underwater with an AK-47 (demonstrating resistance), faces off with a swinging one-ton wrecking ball inches from his face (conservation of energy), travels through a 1,600-degree fire with only a thin layer of water protecting him (heat transfer), climbs a skyscraper using only two household vacuum cleaners (air pressure) and takes flight with 120 helium balloons (buoyancy).

The show is produced by Screentime for Science Channel. Jennifer Collins executive produces for Screentime, and Kyle McCabe is EP for the network.