Schwarzenegger and Stallone partied the night away for Arnie’s 70th

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger has celebrated his 70th birthday by partying with friend and fellow movie legend, Sylvester Stallone.

The pair were also joined by comedian and actor Tom Arnold at the tropical-themed party, as they watched fire-throwing acrobats and took part in a Hawaiian dancing challenge.

Here's the pitch: Me & world's 2 greatest 70 yr old action stars. Practically writes itself. Happy Birthday @Schwarzenegger @TheSlyStallone pic.twitter.com/uzYwTfPOUf — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 29, 2017

Arnold, who starred alongside Schwarzenegger in True Lies, shared clips from the evening on Twitter and wrote: “When I left Iowa for Hollywood 30 yrs ago please warned me not to meet my heroes because they would disappoint. Not true. Happy Birthday AS.”

When I left Iowa for Hollywood 30 yrs ago please warned me not to meet my heroes because they would disappoint. Not true. Happy Birthday AS pic.twitter.com/DxTu96Ncfw — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 30, 2017

The Rocky star, 71, made an Instagram tribute to the Austrian-born muscle man, sharing black-and-white topless photos of both stars in some of their earliest action movie roles.

He wrote: “Pre – HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNOLD!!!! As long as you live and beyond, you’re always going to be the “BIG MAN ” Who set the bar so high that it will never be surpassed , an action hero legend!”

Tributes from other fans have poured in as the actor, entrepreneur and politician marked the milestone on Thursday, with many sharing memes and Gifs of their favourite on-screen Schwarzenegger moments.

Time to wish a happy birthday to Arnold Schwarzenegger! Here he is in all his mustachioed, peck popping glory in THE LONG GOODBYE. pic.twitter.com/pMDHydnm3U — Arrow Academy (@Academy_Arrow) July 30, 2017

70 and many good movies for @Schwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/2nBjOuweTh — Laurent Cuillier (@LauCuillier) July 30, 2017

Happy birthday to the big man @Schwarzenegger. pic.twitter.com/FTRWzvfRIz — Chris Pollitt (@ThePollitt) July 30, 2017

An extra special tribute has also come from his hometown in Thal, where some local fans came together to dedicate a birthday banner.

In Thal today, hometown of Arnold @Schwarzenegger and all are excited to celebrate his 70th. Happy Birthday!! pic.twitter.com/5y1yzSWUZg — L. Choate McGovern (@lmcgov) July 30, 2017

L Choate McGovern shared a picture and wrote: “In Thal today, hometown of Arnold @Schwarzenegger and all are excited to celebrate his 70th. Happy Birthday!!”