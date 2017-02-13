Scarlett Johansson's Cyborg Learns Her True Nature, and Dives Into Action, in New 'Ghost in the Shell' Trailer

Between its micro-teasers, its first theatrical teaser, and its Super Bowl spot, Ghost in the Shell has done a superb job of tantalizing audiences with snippets of its futuristic action. Now, it’s ready to bare much more of its sci-fi goods to the world, as its newest trailer (watch it above) provides the fullest overview yet of its plot, as well as the most in-depth look so far at its robo-heroine in action.

Related: See How Scarlett Johansson ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Scenes Look Side-by-Side With Original Anime

Rupert Sanders’ adaptation of the popular Japanese manga (and beloved 1995 animated film) will chart the efforts of a cyborg cop named Major (Scarlett Johansson) to track down a mysterious hacker who has a particular interest in her. What will follow is a saga in which Johansson’s rebuilt-by-machines counter-terrorism agent will remember more and more about her former human life — and, in doing so, will come to push back against humanity’s desire to control her, à la HBO’s Westworld and Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 masterpiece Robocop, both of which deal with similar issues of control, autonomy, and the nature of the self.

Related: Scarlett Johansson Is No. 1 on Forbes’ List of 2016’s Top-Grossing Actors

Oh, and as this latest trailer makes clear, the film will also feature tons of action, all of which will take place in beautiful digitized landscapes populated by unreal synthetic creatures. We’ll see more of Johansson’s body suit-encased cop shooting, punching, and kicking her way through a stylish future Tokyo when Ghost in the Shell materializes in theaters on March 31.

What Scarlett Johansson Had to Say About Her Controversial ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Casting:

Read more: