Saw 8: Jigsaw gets a bloody good trailer

Somebody wants to play a game…

That’s right – ‘Jigsaw’ just got a rather bloody new trailer.

Attempting to reignite the ‘Saw’ franchise, it looks as though ‘Jigsaw’ is going to see even more unlucky chumps fall foul to some brutal, bloody traps. The long-running horror movie franchise is renowned for its inventive ways of brutally murdering its victims.

And it looks as though they’ve really upped the ante this time around.

The original ‘Saw’ was released in 2004 by director James Wan, and saw horror segue into a new realm with its grotesque traps courtesy of the Jigsaw Killer – aka John Kramer. But while the series saw the iconic killer eventually killed by one of his civtims, it looks as though he’s back.

And he wants to play another game…

Jigsaw is back… or is he? Credit: Lionsgate More

“One of the highest grossing horror franchises of all time is back, taking the Jigsaw killer’s signature brand of twisted scenarios to the next level,” says a short official synopsis. But is it really John Kramer’s handiwork?

“Jigsaw has been dead for ten years,” says one cop. “We’re chasing a ghost.”

Of course, we’ve seen his handiwork carried on by protégés in earlier ‘Saw’ movies, with Jigsaw’s legacy living on after the character’s death. But will this new batch of tests really end up being John Kramer’s work?

The traps get even bloodier – Credit: Lionsgate More

Has someone else become Jigsaw?

We’ll have to wait and see.

‘Jigsaw’ reportedly stars Tobin Bell, Laura Vandervoort, Hannah Emily Anderson, and Paul Braunstein.

Michael and Peter Spierig directed the film based on a script by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

‘Jigsaw’ heads to cinemas on 27 October 2017.

