San Diego street named after Star Wars actor Mark Hamill

    By Julia Hunt, Press Association
    The actor was thrilled to have a road named Mark Hamill Drive.

    Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has had a street named after him in his hometown of San Diego.

    The star – known for playing Luke Skywalker in the space saga – posted a picture on Instagram showing him standing by a road sign which says “Mark Hamill Drive”, as crowds stand around taking pictures.

    Hamill, 65, told his 1.9 million followers on the social networking site: “You CAN go home again.

    “Great to be welcomed home to my old neighborhood by the best fans EVER! Thanks City of San Diego! LOVE YOU ALL-mh.”

    The actor was actually born in Oakland, California.

    However he spent part of his childhood in San Diego, before his family moved to Virginia.