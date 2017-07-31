San Diego street named after Star Wars actor Mark Hamill
The actor was thrilled to have a road named Mark Hamill Drive.
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has had a street named after him in his hometown of San Diego.
The star – known for playing Luke Skywalker in the space saga – posted a picture on Instagram showing him standing by a road sign which says “Mark Hamill Drive”, as crowds stand around taking pictures.
Hamill, 65, told his 1.9 million followers on the social networking site: “You CAN go home again.
“Great to be welcomed home to my old neighborhood by the best fans EVER! Thanks City of San Diego! LOVE YOU ALL-mh.”
The actor was actually born in Oakland, California.
However he spent part of his childhood in San Diego, before his family moved to Virginia.
