San Diego street named after Star Wars actor Mark Hamill

The actor was thrilled to have a road named Mark Hamill Drive.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has had a street named after him in his hometown of San Diego.

The star – known for playing Luke Skywalker in the space saga – posted a picture on Instagram showing him standing by a road sign which says “Mark Hamill Drive”, as crowds stand around taking pictures.

Hamill, 65, told his 1.9 million followers on the social networking site: “You CAN go home again.

“Great to be welcomed home to my old neighborhood by the best fans EVER! Thanks City of San Diego! LOVE YOU ALL-mh.”

The actor was actually born in Oakland, California.

However he spent part of his childhood in San Diego, before his family moved to Virginia.