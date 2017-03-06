Samuel L. Jackson’s Favorite Samuel L. Jackson Movie

Samuel L. Jackson has been in literally every movie ever made, since the beginning of film. Well, OK, not literally, but with over 170 credits to his name, sometimes it can definitely feel that way. The accomplished actor sat down with Today host Savannah Guthrie to talk about his new movie, Kong: Skull Island, and his long, LONG career.

Geena Davis and Samuel L. Jackson in The Long Kiss Goodnight. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

The host asked if Jackson could name all 100-plus movies he’s been in, and if there are any he’s never watched more than he’s had to. Finally, we got to the moment every fan has been waiting for. Guthrie put the actor on the spot to find out which Samuel L. Jackson movie Samuel L. Jackson has watched the most, and why. Jackson went on to describe that very same movie as “miserable,” and “the opposite” of Kong: Skull Island, even though it’s one of his favorites.

Samuel L. Jackson Talks Rivalry With Harrison Ford on Ellen:

Read more:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.