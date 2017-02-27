Samuel L. Jackson Talks Box Office Rivalry With Harrison Ford on ‘Ellen’

Samuel L. Jackson and Harrison Ford have a friendly rivalry over who is the highest grossing actor of all time. Both Jackson and Ford boast an overall career box office in the tens of billions, but it was the record-breaking success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens that jumped Ford to the top spot in early 2016. After holding the prestigious title of highest grossing actor for years before Ford snatched it away, Jackson wants it back, and he told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday that he thinks it could happen sooner rather than later.

“I got a chance to grab him either with this movie (Kong: Skull Island) — xXx is doing really well in China, so I might catch him soon. It’ll be that, or this movie (Kong), or whenever The Incredibles 2 comes out. It’s done,” Jackson said.

Jackson has several films currently in the works, but it remains to be seen whether he can even catch Ford, let alone overtake him. Ford has the long (loooong) awaited Blade Runner sequel coming out later this year, and a fifth Indiana Jones movie has been announced.

