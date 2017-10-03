Samuel L. Jackson to play Shaft again in Netflix reboot

You’re damn right… Samuel L. Jackson is once again set to play New York detective John Shaft in a reboot of the 70s blaxpolitation classic ‘Shaft’ for Netflix.

The new take on the movie will be scripted by Kenya Barris, creator and writer of hit US sitcom ‘Black-ish’, according to Deadline.

Tim Story, director of the ‘Ride Along’ movies with Ice Cube, and the 2005 ‘Fantastic Four’ movie, will be behind the camera.

‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ star Jessie T. Usher will play Shaft’s son, an FBI cyber expert estranged from his father, while it’s expected that Richard Roundtree, the original Shaft, will make an appearance too.

In a special deal between the filmmakers and Netflix, the movie will play at cinemas in the US first, and then stream in other territories outside the US just two weeks later.

It’s not the first time that Jackson has donned the leathers to play New York’s most uncompromising private investigator.

He played John Shaft II – written as the nephew of Roundtree’s original Shaft – in 2000, with ‘Boyz N The Hood’ director John Singleton behind the camera, and opposite Vanessa L. Williams, Jeffrey Wright and Christian Bale.

That take on the story was something of a flop, however, (it only made $107 million at the box office), and received lukewarm reviews.

