Samuel L. Jackson to star in 'Shaft' sequel

After originally planning a full reboot of the ’70s classic, New Line is reverting back to a familiar formula for the next installment of Shaft, while also leaving the door open for a new face to take over the franchise.

Sources tell Variety that Samuel L. Jackson is in negotiations to reprise his role of the titular character with Survivor’s Remorse star Jessie T. Usher in talks to play Jackson’s son in the film.

Tim Story is directing a script from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. New Line began developing a new Shaft in 2015 after acquiring the remake rights and setting up the latest version with producer John Davis.

MGM’s 1971 blaxploitation film was based on Ernest Tidyman’s novel and directed by Gordon Parks. John Shaft was portrayed by Richard Roundtree, who navigates mob neighborhoods in New York City to find a mobster’s missing daughter.

The film was a major success at the box office, pulling in $12 million on a $500,000 budget. Isaac Hayes’s “Theme From Shaft” won the Academy Award for original song. Parks and Roundtree also teamed on Shaft’s Big Score in 1972 and Shaft in Africa in 1973. Shaft was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2000.

Paramount’s 2000 reboot, starring Jackson as the nephew of John Shaft, was also successful, grossing $107 million worldwide.

Hollywood has been using this “passing the torch” method more frequently in its recent reboots as a way to give the veteran actor who created or revitalized a role an official sendoff while paving the way for a new star of the series. Some examples include Creed, Blade Runner 2049, and the Die Hard franchise, which is in pre-production on a film with Bruce Willis returning in the role of Det. John McClane, while a younger actor portrays the character in flashbacks, setting up future installments of the hit movie series.

Best known for his role in the Starz dramedy Survivor’s Remorse, Usher was also recently in Universal’s Almost Christmas and Fox’s Independence Day: Resurgence. He is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.