Sam Shepard Remembered: 13 Big Movies

Sam Shepard, whose death was announced on July 31, 2017, was revered as a playwright, but made an equally big mark in movies, as screenwriter, director, and actor. Yet it was music that provided his entrance to films, through his time with Bob Dylan on the Rolling Thunder Revue tour that led the pair to collaborate on Renaldo & Clara, released in 1978. So, too, was the Terrence Malick masterpiece Days of Heaven, which brought him to mainstream attention. By 1983, he earned an Academy Award nomination for The Right Stuff. Click through the photos above for more of his career highlights on the big screen, including three films with longtime off-screen partner Jessica Lange, and his roles in such enduring big hits as Steel Magnolias, The Pelican Brief, Black Hawk Down, and The Notebook.

Shepard’s first genuine big-screen performance came in Terrence Malick’s 1978 masterpiece, in which he plays a wealthy land baron who falls in love with Brooke Adams’ crop harvester, resulting in a fiery love triangle that also includes Richard Gere. It’s a tour-de-force turn of quiet, empathetic power. — Nick Schager

Even in a supporting part, Shepard’s star magnetism was difficult to deny, as was the case with 1993’s Alan J. Pakula-directed adaptation of John Grisham’s legal thriller, in which he appears as the law professor beau of megastar Julia Roberts’ sleuthing student. — Nick Schager (Photo: Everett Collection)

Shepard reportedly wrote some of his own dialogue for Ridley Scott’s 2001 adaptation of Mark Bowden’s non-fiction book, and his performance as Major General William F. Garrison — the commanding officer attempting to remotely save his men from slaughter — is the glue that holds the all-star film together. — Nick Schager (Photo: Everett Collection)

Nearly two decades after co-headlining Days of Heaven, Shepard took part in Andrew Dominik’s distinctly Malick-inspired outlaw tale, playing the part of Jesse James’ (Brad Pitt) older, fatalistic brother Frank James, whose weary outlook on his sibling’s path presages the latter’s doom. — Nick Schager (Photo: Everett Collection)

