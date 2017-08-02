Sam Shepard Was An Icon Of Cool. Here Are 15 Pictures to Prove It

Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor, once said: "I hate endings. Just detest them." He was referring to storytelling, and concluded that the most authentic endings are "the ones which are already revolving towards another beginning. That's genius."

Shepard, one of the most talented artists of his generation, died Monday, 31 July, at the age of 73. It's an ending, sure, but one studded with new beginnings for all the generations to come who will discover Shepard for the first time. Whether you're discovering him for the first time, or have enjoyed his career for decades, here are 15 pictures to remind you that Shepard was a true icon of American cool.