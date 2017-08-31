Sam Rockwell in talks to play George W. Bush in Adam McKay's 'Cheney'

Sam Rockwell is in final talks to play former President George W. Bush in Adam McKay’s Cheney.

Christian Bale is portraying former Vice President Dick Cheney in the Annapurna Pictures film about his rise to power to become one of the most powerful vice presidents to ever hold that office. Steve Carell will play Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Amy Adams will portray Cheney’s wife, Lynne Cheney.

Bush served two terms as president from 2001 to 2009, and allowed Cheney extensive latitude in fighting terrorism. The project is set to begin production later in September.

McKay is directing and producing with his Gary Sanchez Productions partners Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick. Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner are also producing via their Plan B label.

Cheney had been in development at Paramount, but Annapurna landed the project as the first film under a three-year deal with Plan B, announced in May. Annapurna will handle marketing and distribution efforts for Plan B’s upcoming film releases and will be partnering on at least three films per year.

Rockwell is currently shooting Best of Enemies with Taraji P. Henson. He stars in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, with Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson, which is premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

Rockwell is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment.