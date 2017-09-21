Salma Hayek pledges $100,000 to Mexico earthquake victims

The film star has created a fundraising campaign to help the people of her native country.

Salma Hayek has donated $100,000 (£74,123) to Unicef and launched a fundraising campaign to help victims of the earthquake in Mexico.

The film star and humanitarian, who was born in Mexico, urged people to contribute to the global charity after Tuesday’s quake, the deadliest natural disaster the country has seen for more than three decades.

The 7.1-magnitude quake has killed more than 200 people, including 100 in the capital Mexico City.

Hayek revealed her pledge on Instagram, writing to her 4.6 million followers: “The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row.

“Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I’m contributing $100,000 now to Unicef which has teams on the ground responding.

“Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you.”

The Oscar-nominated actress shared the campaign details along with videos in English and Spanish, in which she spoke of her own experience of the earthquake that devastated Mexico City in 1985.

She said: “After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City I was evacuated from my building, a lot of friends died including an uncle that was very, very close to me.

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it is horrific.

“I implore you, I implore to your hearts, to the goodness of your hearts, to your compassion, to help.

“Anything you can give will make a big difference and for starters, I will match the first $100,000 that is donated.”

Tuesday’s disaster occurred on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake, and followed an 8.1-magnitude quake off Mexico’s southern coast on September 7.

Mexico was also hit by Hurricane Katia two weeks ago.

Within hours of Hayek’s CrowdRise campaign going live, more than $220,000 (£163,000) had been raised.