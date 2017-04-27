Salma Hayek Has Never Seen Her Horror Movie 'The Faculty'

Salma Hayek is one of Robert Rodriguez’s greatest muses — second only, perhaps, to Antonio Banderas. The director gave the Mexican actress her first big break when he cast her in 1995’s Desperado after seeing her being mocked on a Spanish-language talk show. Hayek returned the favor by enlisting in Rodriguez’s first “director for hire” project, the 1999 teen horror movie The Faculty.

That doesn’t mean she has seen it.

“Oh, I hate horror films, and I don’t watch them,” Hayek told Yahoo Movies during our latest episode of Role Recall (watch in full below), adding that it was even difficult to watch the effects-heavy scenes in Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn after her snake-happy stripper had transitioned into a vampire monster. “It was tough for me to do [The Faculty] because of that. I don’t understand them very well. It’s a genre that I just don’t get into.”

Hayek is only remotely aware of the grisly fate her under-the-weather character, the nurse Rosa Harper, suffers at the hands of Robert Patrick in the film, about alien teachers piling up student bodies. “I’ve never watched it, I don’t even remember it,” she admitted. “Somebody kills me, I know. I remember it was awful.”

Hayek less bloody new film, How to Be a Latin Lover, is in theaters now.

