Sally Potter on new film The Party, Harvey Weinstein and her success

Director Sally Potter’s eighth film, The Party, is yet another reinvention, for the 68-year-old who constantly surprises by changing genre, medium and style. This one is a riotous comedy, shot in black-and-white that viciously pokes fun at the centre ground politics and attitudes of the left.

“I always think it’s time for a change,” Potter tells me in a London hotel. “I’m not interested in repeating myself, what excites me is taking some risks. In this case, the risk was the risk of comedy.”

She then jokes, “Although I think Orlando was a comedy.” It’s also true that her film Rage set in the fashion world also has comedic elements, but this is the first film where she is gunning for laughs.

Kristin Scott Thomas plays the newly appointed shadow health minister celebrating her promotion by hosting a dinner party. Her husband played by Timothy Spall also has an announcement to make. All of the five guests have their own agenda and one even has a gun.

Potter says she began writing the film, “Around the time of the election between David Cameron and Ed Miliband. A time when politics had all moved into the centre and nobody seemed to be telling the truth about anything. Principals were abandoned for votes, so it became spin land and untruth land, so I thought it was time to take a savage look a that.”

This is the middle-class England of the idealistic, democracy respecting left – people who have been on the anti-war marches and believe they are doing good. The house is nice, bookshelves burdened by books, but once you get to the bathroom the wallpaper is peeling and the taps are dripping. Every choice about the character and their behaviour was made with the following in mind, “This is not about wealth, it’s about cultural privilege.”

For Potter the term “cultural privilege” is important. It’s different from white privilege because Potter sees privilege being tied in with access and class: “It’s a look at unconscious privilege. It’s importance to get the nuance right in such a class driven society as England. I say England, advisedly, rather than Scotland or Wales.”

The director argues that there is one sure fire way of discovering the truth about people, “It’s in crisis situations that people’s true colours start to show.”

So it doesn’t take long for the drama to be heightened as the film blitzes through this tale in 71 brutal, whip cracking minutes.

