Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool Gives Some Love to 'Wonder Woman'

Last year, Deadpool became the second highest-grossing R-rated film ever in the U.S. (after The Passion of the Christ), with a domestic haul of $363 million. Alas, even that astounding superhero triumph was no match for Wonder Woman, which passed the Merc with a Mouth on the all-time charts last weekend, as it earned an additional $9.8 million to bring its overall domestic tally to $368 million. And while this turn of events no doubt stung the red-clad assassin, he took the news in stride, sending out a congratulatory tweet to the Amazonian Princess.

The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman. pic.twitter.com/jhP1hRAKlY — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 11, 2017





On the official Deadpool movie account, Ryan Reynolds’s Marvel wiseass delivered a heart-shaped message to Wonder Woman on the occasion of its box-office success (seen above), replete with the message:

“The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats # WonderWoman.”

Given the heated competition between superhero franchises these days — especially when we’re talking about rivals Marvel and DC Comics — Reynolds’s tip of the cap is an extremely nice gesture. And since the Marvel anti-hero is no doubt working overtime to make sure he leapfrogs Gal Gadot’s heroine (financially speaking) with next year’s Deadpool 2 (which is likely to be one of 2018’s most gargantuan hits), it’s also a sly admission that he’s keeping his eye on the box-office rankings.

Even after a month in theatrical release, Wonder Woman continues to go strong at the local multiplex. Deadpool 2, meanwhile, arrives on June 1, 2018.

Watch: Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine Have Ideas for Wonder Woman Sequel:



