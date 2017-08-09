Ryan Reynolds' tweets from 'Deadpool 2' set showcase Josh Brolin's brawn, Vancouver's Finest

Josh Brolin and I love to just hang out and chat between takes. He calls me his lil' Shake Weight™. pic.twitter.com/Thru3iS48w — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017





Just about every movie — and movie star, and movie studio — uses social media to keep fans up-to-date on their projects. Few, however, leverage those online platforms with the skill of Ryan Reynolds, as has been on full display over the past few months. Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde) have gotten to work on the eagerly anticipated Deadpool 2. Just two days ago, the star took to Twitter to debut the first official snapshots of Brolin as Cable, the time-traveling badass who’ll be causing the Merc with a Mouth all sorts of trouble in the upcoming sequel. And he’s already back at Twitter again, with two new posts that continue to illustrate his trademark snarky humor.

In the first (see it above), Reynolds lets fans see Brolin’s drastic physical transformation to play Cable, via a jokey snapshot that features the star (also set to play Thanos in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War) next to a mini Deadpool (a doll, we think).

Reynolds then went out of his way to thank the Vancouver Police Department for helping the film production pull off its downtown metropolitan set pieces by closing streets and managing traffic. Except, of course, that the actor blames those hold-ups on another red-clad Marvel character with a habit of cracking wise in the face of danger.

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017





There’s a 100% chance that Reynolds isn’t done Tweeting and Instagramming from the set of Deadpool 2, which also stars Zazie Beetz as Domino and Leslie Uggams as Deadpool’s sightless roommate, Blind Al. So check back often for more of the actor’s reports from Fox’s Marvel extravaganza.

‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Makes Himself at Home at X-Mansion:

