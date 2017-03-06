Ryan Reynolds Trolls Frenemy Hugh Jackman Over 'Logan' Debut

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter
It’s hard to find better back-and-forth banter on the Internet than that between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
The Deadpool and X-Men stars exchange friendly jabs on a regular basis, so, of course, Reynolds wasn’t going to pull any punches during the opening weekend of Jackman’s Logan, which ended up earning $88.3 million in its U.S. debut and $247.3 million globally.
On Saturday, Jackman posted a picture on social media of himself in Beijing for the premiere of Logan.
Reynolds, who appears as fan-favorite Deadpool in a short before Logan, just couldn’t resist.
“Pretty sure those are protesters,” Reynolds tweeted.
Jackman, of course, saw.
“Really…Guy … Really?!” he responded.
Thanks for an amazing visit Beijing! @WolverineMovie @20thcenturyfox pic.twitter.com/FsbuNpXMQ1
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 5, 2017
Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017
Really…Guy … Really?!@VancityReynolds https://t.co/HL0bv16rhC
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 5, 2017
This picks up on an earlier exchange during Jackson’s Logan promo tour:
Awesome local artist murals popping up all over Australia! @20thcenturyfox @Logan AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE pic.twitter.com/aGZqTu06lB
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 25, 2017
I have one of these murals on the hood of my car. Best decision ever. https://t.co/wKwhiuCVRT
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2017