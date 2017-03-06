Ryan Reynolds Trolls Frenemy Hugh Jackman Over 'Logan' Debut

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at the L.A. premiere of 2009’s ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ (Photo: WENN)

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

It’s hard to find better back-and-forth banter on the Internet than that between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The Deadpool and X-Men stars exchange friendly jabs on a regular basis, so, of course, Reynolds wasn’t going to pull any punches during the opening weekend of Jackman’s Logan, which ended up earning $88.3 million in its U.S. debut and $247.3 million globally.

On Saturday, Jackman posted a picture on social media of himself in Beijing for the premiere of Logan.

Reynolds, who appears as fan-favorite Deadpool in a short before Logan, just couldn’t resist.

“Pretty sure those are protesters,” Reynolds tweeted.

Jackman, of course, saw.

“Really…Guy … Really?!” he responded.





This picks up on an earlier exchange during Jackson’s Logan promo tour:

