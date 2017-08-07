Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look at Josh Brolin as Cable in 'Deadpool 2'

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017





We’ve seen him getting blue gunk poured over his head in order to make special effects-related plaster casts. And we’ve seen him tirelessly working out at the gym — and then poke regular fun at his illustrious co-star Ryan Reynolds via social media. But it’s only today that we’re finally getting our first official look at Josh Brolin as Cable, the time-traveling warrior who’ll be driving the Merc with the Mouth crazy — and vice versa — in next summer’s Deadpool 2.

Reynolds premiered the picture on Twitter earlier today (see it above) with the message “We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin.”

From the shot, it seems that Brolin will look pretty similar to the character’s comic-book incarnation, with gray-ish locks, scars, and one glowing eye — and an outfit strapped with artillery. While Brolin’s finger-over-his-mouth gesture indicates that he’s looking for some peace and quiet — probably from Deadpool himself, whose yapping never ends — it’s doubtful either will be staying silent for long in the upcoming sequel, which figures to mine some laughs from the contentious dynamic shared by the two Marvel figures.

Brolin won’t be the only new fighter joining Reynolds’ red-clad assassin in the film. A Reynolds Tweet from last week gave fans an initial peek at Zazie Beets as Domino; an earlier post proved that Blind Al herself (aka Leslie Uggams) also will be making a return appearance. Directed by Atomic Blonde’s David Leitch, Deadpool 2 will look to show the rest of the cinematic superhero field who’s boss when it arrives in theaters on June 1, 2018.

‘Deadpool 2’ director David Leitch describes a crazy action scene from his ‘Atomic Blonde,’ in theaters now:

