Ryan Reynolds eyed for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six’ is in the works.

And it looks as though it could star Ryan Reynolds.

According to Deadline, the 40-year-old ‘Deadpool’ star has already been approached to take the leading role – series protagonist, Ex-Navy SEAL John Clark.

“Sources said loose discussions have taken place with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to possibly develop this as vehicle for him to play Clark.”

But this wouldn’t be the first time John Clark has appeared on the big screen.

‘Clear and Present Danger’ saw John Clark played by Willem Dafoe, as he found himself caught up in the exploits of Jack Ryan (played by Harrison Ford). ‘The Sum of All Fears’ saw the character played by Live Schriber, this time alongside Ben Affleck’s Jack Ryan.

Of course, there’s also an upcoming Jack Ryan TV series in the works, starring ‘The Office’ actor John Krasinski in the title role. But for now, we have no idea whether John Clark will turn up.

Rainbow Six is also a popular video game franchise

Perhaps a cool cameo from Ryan Reynolds is in order…

“[Rainbow Six] revolves around Ex-Navy SEAL Clark,” explains Deadline, “who in the book is named head of an international task force to combat terrorism.”

“The team quickly is confronted by a series of international incidents, making the real threat a group of terrorists bent on global destruction.”

Will Ryan Reynolds nab the leading role?

For now, we have to wait and see.

But it could be an excellent franchise for the increasingly popular star. After all, with several novels and a whole host of video games to draw on, there’s plenty of material to keep making ‘Rainbow Six’ movies for a long time to come.

