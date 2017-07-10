Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar Crashed a Car While Filming ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’



When Ryan Phillippe visited Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa said, “I’m going to say words to you that do not make sense right now. I Know What You Did Last Summer was 20 years ago.” Though that made Phillippe feel like a “dinosaur,” he was happy to look back at his time filming the 1990s horror hit.

He explained that he and co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar had a car-related mishap while filming the movie. He said, “Sarah Michelle and I beached a rental car on a sand dune in North Carolina.” He kept the producers of the film in the dark about the ordeal and hired a tow truck driver to pull them out in the middle of the night. Phillippe explained he’s kept the producers in the dark about it until now.

However, he may want to keep them on his good side, as he said he’d be open to a cameo in the rumored upcoming remake of the film.

