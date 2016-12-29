Ryan Gosling to Reteam With 'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle on Neil Armstrong Biopic

By Justin Kroll, Variety

Oscar-nominated director Damien Chazelle and his La La Land star Ryan Gosling are officially set to reteam on Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic First Man for Universal Pictures.

Chazelle is directing a script by Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. Previously reports said that Gosling was the choice for the role but at the time a script was still being written and no formal offer had been delivered.

Sources now tell Variety that a deal is closed for Gosling to star and it is likely that the film will shoot in early 2017.

The pic is based on James Hansen’s biography First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong and tells the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on America — of one of the most dangerous space missions in history. Chazelle boarded the pic in 2015 after it had originated at Warner Bros. with Clint Eastwood planning to direct and produce. Temple Hill partners Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen are producing.

Isaac Klausner will executive produce. Hansen is attached to co-produce.

Universal’s VP of Production Sara Scott will oversee the project for the studio.

Chazelle and Gosling are striking while the iron is hot with the box-office and critical acclaim of La La Land. The pic leads all films in Golden Globe nominations and also landed SAG noms for Gosling and co-star Emma Stone. The pic has also earned 2016’s highest per-screen average for any movie to be released in less then 10 theaters (it’s now open wide).

