Ryan Gosling reveals how Harrison Ford apologized for punching him in the face while filming 'Blade Runner 2049'

The moment is quickly becoming lore from the making of Blade Runner 2049, the raved-about sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic: During a choreographed fight scene between Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, the latter clocked his younger co-star right in his unfairly good-looking movie-star face.

“I was acting pummeling, and in one particular moment, one brief moment, I accidentally punched him in the face, for which I immediately apologized, and have been apologizing ever since,” Ford told Yahoo Entertainment at the film’s Los Angeles press day (watch above).

Gosling, however, disputed that notion: “By apologizing, you mean you pushed me out of the way and put your fist in the ice?” he asked Ford.

“Yeah, I apologized for that, too,” Ford shot back.

Director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Prisoners) confirmed that Ford landed “a big punch.” But the filmmaker found a silver lining. “It triggered a lot of jokes,” he said. “I said [to Ryan], ‘You know what, you can see it from another way. You just got punched by Indiana Jones. That’s an honor.”

Has Gosling accepted Ford’s apology? “If it ever happened, I would.”

Blade Runner 2049 opens Friday.

Does Harrison Ford actually know Ryan Gosling’s name? Watch:





Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: