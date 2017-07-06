Ryan Gosling reportedly circling Willy Wonka prequel

While some might still be coming to terms with Johnny Depp’s Anna Wintour-esque iteration of Roald Dahl’s eccentric confectioner from 2005, it looks like there might be another on the way.

According to reports, Ryan Gosling is circling the possibility of playing a young Willy Wonka in a prequel movie.

Though they appear to be rumours at this stage – coming from US site ThatHashtagShow – there could be something in it.

Last year, Variety got the scoop that a new Wonka movie was in the pipeline at the Warner Bros studio.

That report places ‘Harry Potter’ producer David Heyman at the centre of the project with Simon Rich, who penned ‘The Secret Life of Pets’, working on a script.

As for where the story could be headed, it’s said that it won’t be an ‘origin story’ as such, but will focus on Wonka’s exploits before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and how he first met the Oompa Loopas.

There’s even early talk of a possible franchise, but Gosling appears to be the first actor tentatively linked to the role.

ThatHashtagShow cite unspecified ‘sources’ who are after an actor between ’29 and 35′ for the role (Gosling is 36, as it goes, but does look younger), so it remains to be seen whether or not Gosling is potentially on board or just top of the wish list.

Of course, such news may be sacrilegious to some, who may not only scorn the very notion of a reboot of the world of Wonka, but consider Gene Wilder to be the quintessential embodiment of the character, from the 1971 musical classic helmed by Mel Stuart.

Either way, a project is in the offing nonetheless, so someone will no doubt be stepping into the purple velour suit and top hat soon enough.

Meanwhile, Gosling is next up in the ‘Blade Runner’ sequel, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, due out October 6.

