Russell Crowe leads Hollywood tributes to Sir Roger Moore

Sir Roger Moore passed away today, aged 89, and tributes are already pouring in from across the globe.

The family of Sir Roger Moore led the tributes with a heartfelt statement, revealing that their father, and screen legend had sadly passed away, following a short battle with cancer. Russell Crowe is leading the Hollywood tributes.

Short and to the point, Crowe took to Twitter in the wake of Sir Roger Moore’s death.

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017





He’s since followed up with a more personal tribute to the actor.

“At 10 I used to try to dress like Simon Templar,” he revealed. “My mother worked part time at the Indonesian embassy. Added intrigue to my persona.”

Of course, Russell Crowe isn’t the only star to pay tribute to the late James Bond actor, with numerous actors and celebrities tipping their hat to Sir Roger Moore.





Devastated to hear about my good friend @sirrogermoore. He was the kindest, warmest, wittiest gentle man. Love to Kristina and his children. pic.twitter.com/CfuPDbTwJT — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) May 23, 2017





Roger Moore was the Bond of my childhood, the epitome of style & suaveness with a hint of danger. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/g1ZNbxNM6J — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) May 23, 2017





RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017





Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond pic.twitter.com/kVd92inLNr — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) May 23, 2017





Tony & Sir Roger Moore were funny in The Persuaders. Already so sad this day. Children. Innocents. Hands held out 2 those affected. #allies pic.twitter.com/WsYkf6a61V — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 23, 2017





Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF pic.twitter.com/fYAEUqAaaw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2017





Farewell, Sir Roger Moore. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 23, 2017





Condolences to the the family of Sir Roger. An amazing talent. ???? https://t.co/WDCVB1OZNt — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 23, 2017





Another great gone. Goodbye #RogerMoore007 – you were the Bond of my childhood and a perfect one at that. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 23, 2017





RIP Roger Moore.

I believe he's attempting re-entry into heaven, sir. — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) May 23, 2017





And it’s not just Hollywood that’s in mourning today, as British celebrities pay tribute.

“Thank you @sirrogermoore,” said British actor and comedian, David Walliams. “Every time you appeared on screen from childhood to adulthood you never failed to bring a smile to my face.”

Oh no.

As if today wasn't already sad enough.

RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017





There are even tributes from Pinewood Studios (the home of James Bond) and BAFTA.

“With great sadness Pinewood learns of the passing of Sir Roger Moore,” they explained. “A force of nature, his humour and spirit will be missed by all of us.”

We're saddened to learn that Sir Roger Moore has passed awayhttps://t.co/laW0ZbRig1 pic.twitter.com/UI6eDmcanQ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 23, 2017





Sir Roger Moore was best known for the role of James Bond in a total of seven movies – beginning with his debut ‘Live and Let Die’ in 1973 through to his final appearance in ‘A View To A Kill’ in 1985.

He also starred as Simon Templar in hit TV show ‘The Saint’ and appeared alongside Tony Curtis in ‘The Persuaders!’

