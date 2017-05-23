Russell Crowe leads Hollywood tributes to Sir Roger Moore

Sir Roger Moore as Bond... James Bond - Credit: MGM

Sir Roger Moore passed away today, aged 89, and tributes are already pouring in from across the globe.

The family of Sir Roger Moore led the tributes with a heartfelt statement, revealing that their father, and screen legend had sadly passed away, following a short battle with cancer. Russell Crowe is leading the Hollywood tributes.

Short and to the point, Crowe took to Twitter in the wake of Sir Roger Moore’s death.


He’s since followed up with a more personal tribute to the actor.

“At 10 I used to try to dress like Simon Templar,” he revealed. “My mother worked part time at the Indonesian embassy. Added intrigue to my persona.”

Of course, Russell Crowe isn’t the only star to pay tribute to the late James Bond actor, with numerous actors and celebrities tipping their hat to Sir Roger Moore.












And it’s not just Hollywood that’s in mourning today, as British celebrities pay tribute.

“Thank you @sirrogermoore,” said British actor and comedian, David Walliams. “Every time you appeared on screen from childhood to adulthood you never failed to bring a smile to my face.”


There are even tributes from Pinewood Studios (the home of James Bond) and BAFTA.

“With great sadness Pinewood learns of the passing of Sir Roger Moore,” they explained. “A force of nature, his humour and spirit will be missed by all of us.”


Sir Roger Moore was best known for the role of James Bond in a total of seven movies – beginning with his debut ‘Live and Let Die’ in 1973 through to his final appearance in ‘A View To A Kill’ in 1985.

He also starred as Simon Templar in hit TV show ‘The Saint’ and appeared alongside Tony Curtis in ‘The Persuaders!’

