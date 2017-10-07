Rush Hour 4 is coming, Jackie Chan announces

Everyone still remember the words to ‘War?’ Good, because it looks like Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker are gearing up to sing it yet again.

Whilst promoting his latest movie ‘The Foreigner,’ the 63-year old action legend has revealed that a fourth instalment in the action comedy series ‘Rush Hour’ is on its way.

Chan broke the news in a radio interview on Los Angeles station Power 106, explaining, “For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed.”

However, it seems it’s by no means a done deal just yet: “The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft, and next year, probably [we will] start. I hope — if Chris Tucker agrees.”

Directed by Brett Ratner, 1998’s original ‘Rush Hour’ was the film that finally saw Jackie Chan break the US market, after a full two decades as the premier action movie star in Asia. Chan, Tucker and Ratner reunited for ‘Rush Hour 2’ in 2001, then ‘Rush Hour 3’ in 2007.

A ‘Rush Hour’ TV series, which cast Justin Hires and John Foo as Detectives Carter and Lee, was launched in 2016, but cancelled after one season.

The question of whether or not Tucker will agree to the fourth film could be a significant one. The 46-year old American actor and comedian is not the most prolific of film stars; indeed, the two ‘Rush Hour’ sequels were the only films he made in the 2000s, and Tucker held out for surprisingly large salaries on each: a reported $20 million for ‘Rush Hour 2,’ and $25 million plus a percentage of the profits on ‘Rush Hour 3.’

While Chan is not believed to have made quite as much as his co-star, he’s still been paid handsomely for his work. Even so, Chan insists the financial question is not their main concern: “It’s not about money! It’s about [having the] time to make. Otherwise, ‘Rush Hour 4’ we’re all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do ‘Rush Hour 4.'”

Given Brett Ratner is also a series stalwart, it seems likely that he too will be back for ‘Rush Hour 4,’ although it has recently been announced that Ratner’s long-in development biopic of the late Hugh Hefner is gaining momentum, with Jared Leto in line for the lead.

No production dates or release dates have been announced for ‘Rush Hour 4’ at present.

