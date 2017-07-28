Rumour: Josh Gad and Rebel Wilson for Little Shop of Horrors remake?

A new take on the offbeat musical ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is in the works at Warner Bros, and a new report claims to know which stars are in the studio’s sights for the lead roles.

According to That Hashtag Show, Josh Gad is the favourite for Seymour, the plant store assistant who cultivates an extra-terrestrial bloom which grows into a giant, sentient man-eater; whilst Rebel Wilson is the studio’s first choice for Audrey, Seymour’s co-worker and love interest, after whom he names the carnivorous plant Audrey II.

If this report is on the level, the ‘Frozen’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ actor is in line to take over the role famously played by Rick Moranis in the 1986 cult favourite from director Frank Oz, whilst ‘Pitch Perfect’ star Wilson will take the role previously taken by Ellen Greene.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ started life as a notoriously cheap Roger Corman production from 1960, which gave an early role to Jack Nicholson. The film was then adapted into an off-Broadway stage musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menkin in 1982, which in turn was the basis of the 1986 film.

Oz’s film had some troubles along the way; following disastrous test screenings, a new happy ending was shot in the place of its originally very dark finale. Nor was the film a huge success at the box office. However, it found its audience on home video, and proved popular enough to spawn a short-lived TV cartoon series.

Warners have had a new take on ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ in the works for some time, with Greg Berlanti (‘Life As We Know It’) attached to direct and Matthew Robinson (‘Monster Trucks’) on screenwriting duties.

Neither Warner Bros, Gad or Wilson have made any official statement regarding ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ nor does the film have a release date scheduled at present. However, the emergence of this rumour would seem to suggest the project may be gaining momentum.

Ready to sing “feed me” all over again? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

