Ruby Rose Might Be the Busiest Actor in Hollywood

It’s been a hectic stretch for Ruby Rose. The Australian-born actor first caught the eye of American audiences when she joined the cast of the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black in 2015 and has seen a quick ascent in Hollywood. A quick flurry of supporting gigs following that breakout performance has culminated in the first quarter of 2017 being a busy one for Rose.

Ruby Rose as Stella Carlin in Orange Is the New Black. (Photo: JoJo Whilden/Netflix/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Rose kicked things off in January with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Star Vin Diesel took a Fast and Furious approach to the movie by making it more about a team than a man alone, and Rose put in a memorable turn as Adele Wolff, a sassy sniper who joins in on the fun. Following that came the release of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and her character Abigail, a survivor who eventually teams up with Milla Jovovich’s Alice.

While Abigail and Adele might be team players, Rose’s John Wick: Chapter 2 character is more of a leader. Ares is cool and confident and a prominent obstacle for Keanu Reeve’s titular character. When Yahoo Movies attended the junket for the anticipated sequel to John Wick, we asked Rose how she managed to make the characters different from each other.

Ruby Rose as Abigail in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

“Yeah, I mean, that was the hardest thing I had to do — to make these characters different,” Rose admitted. “Aside from aesthetically, changing tattoos, hair, costume. Resident Evil, I made sure she was a really soft character, a young character, kind of a lost soul that’s survived this apocalyptic state until she meets Alice,” explained Rose.

“For John Wick, which was the next one, I wanted to just be, like, one of the dudes. I wanted her to be completely serious, to have very little softness to her, and be all about business,” Rose continued.

Ruby Rose as Adele Wolff in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

“And then for xXx, she’s wild,” Rose said with a smile. “Completely wild. So they have the similarities only in that they’re ‘kickass, strong female characters.’ But that is such a broad term. They’re not one particular person — there’s a hundred million ways to play those characters.”

Ruby Rose as Ares in John Wick: Chapter 2. (Photo: Niko Tavernise) More

“I got a question,” her John Wick: Chapter 2 co-star Common said, jumping in. “Are those characters aspects of you?” “A little bit,” laughed Rose. “A little bit. John Wick was a bit different. I’m not that cold and steely. I had to kind of channel that, which with the tension in the room, and when we’re in Rome and the catacombs in New York, our sets and our locations gave us that intensity.”

Laurence Fishburne: ‘I Hope the Industry Continues to Tell Stories That Reflect the World We Live In’:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.